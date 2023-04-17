Arrest Warrant Sought for Key Figure in DP Cash Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for a key figure in a cash bribery scandal connected to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday requested a pre-trial detention warrant for Kang Rae-gu, who was a standing auditor for the state water agency K-water at the time of the alleged offenses, on charges of bribery and violation of the political party law.Kang is accused of distributing a total of 94 million won to a number of DP lawmakers between March to May in 2021 as part of efforts to support Song Young-gil’s ultimately successful run for party chair.The prosecution believes that Kang was a key figure in the procurement of 80 million won out of the 94 million won, or roughly 71-thousand U.S. dollars, used as bribes.Kang is also accused of accepting three million won from a businessman in exchange for business favors in September 2020.