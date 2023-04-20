Presidential Office Declines to Comment on Kremlin's Warning

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has declined to comment on a warning by the Russian presidential office that the provision of arms to Ukraine is tantamount to South Korean involvement in the conflict.The top office said in a statement on Wednesday that it would not comment on the Kremlin spokesperson's remarks as they were about a "hypothetical" situation, urging Russia to carefully read President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview.In the interview with Reuters on Tuesday ahead of a state visit to the U.S., President Yoon said South Korea could provide support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.Yoon's office explained that the president said that Seoul would take appropriate measures in consideration of South Korea-Russia relations, adding that ways to support Ukraine would be considered in the event of an attack on civilians with mass casualties.The top office appears to have stressed that there are various preconditions for possible military aid for Ukraine hinted at by President Yoon.