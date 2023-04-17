Foreign Ministry Mulls Evacuation of S. Korean Nationals from Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering the use of military or civil aircraft to evacuate nationals from Sudan as violent armed conflict continues in the African country.The government set up a task force within the foreign ministry in the wake of deadly armed clashes on Saturday in Sudan, confirming daily that the 25 South Korean citizens in the country are safe.The government is also holding a related meeting every day chaired by foreign minister Park Jin or second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon to discuss relevant measures.The government is reportedly mulling over the use of transportation means prepared by neighboring and major countries to evacuate their citizens, as well as the mobilization of chartered planes or military transport aircraft.A foreign ministry official said that the government has reviewed various scenarios and related contingency plans to prepare for the possible evacuation of South Korean nationals.Amid media reports describing the security situation in Sudan as a humanitarian disaster, countries are moving to extract their citizens rapidly.