Photo : 방사청 제공

A locally developed three-thousand-ton submarine will be delivered to the Navy on Thursday.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Navy will receive the indigenous submarine, the Ahn Mu, on Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at the Okpo Shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.The Ahn Mu, named after a renowned Korean independence fighter, is the second vessel built under the Changbogo-III Batch-I program.The new submarine is 83 meters long and nine-point-six meters wide, armed with torpedoes, mines and guided missiles and capable of carrying about 50 crew members.The vessel is equipped with vertical launching tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which would enable precision strikes on ground targets.