Photo : YONHAP News

The Russian Embassy in South Korea has warned that opening the door to possible military aid for Ukraine will damage constructive relations with Moscow that have developed over the past 30 years.On its official website on Wednesday, the embassy said Seoul is likely well aware of the adverse outcome of a decision to send lethal weapons to Ukraine.Warning that such a move would detrimentally affect the actions by both nations pertaining to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the embassy urged South Korea to address the issue with a responsible approach.Moscow has been issuing warning messages to Seoul since President Yoon Suk Yeol implied in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that military support for Ukraine is possible should it come under a large-scale attack that results in mass civilian casualties.