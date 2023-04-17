Gov't, PPP to Push for Priority in Auctions for Jeonse Fraud Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) are seeking to give victims of lump-sum deposit “jeonse” fraud priority in housing auctions and low-interest loans following the recent series of suicides stemming from such schemes.Following a two-way consultation on Thursday, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said the government will move to defer public and private auction of homes at the center of such fraud cases to provide residential stability for the victims.Park said the government and the ruling party will seek ways to supplement the existing system of preemptive right in auction to give priority to the tenant and assist them in the purchase of the home through low-interest loans.The policy chief said those committing organizational jeonse fraud will face charges of organized crime, while seizing gains from such schemes.He added that consultative booths will be set up in regions where most of the cases were reported starting Friday to provide information and counseling to victims.