White House Officially Announces Yoon's State Visit Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House officially has announced President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit next week.In a press release on Wednesday, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee, with the visit to include a state dinner on April 26.The statement noted that Yoon will be the second foreign leader to make a state visit during the Biden administration, and the first from a country in the Indo-Pacific region.It said the two sides are expected to highlight their ironclad alliance, which has expanded to become a power of good will around the world, with a discussion also likely on a shared vision for the alliance that sustains global peace, stability and prosperity.The two presidential couples are scheduled to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial next Tuesday evening, before the leaders meet for summit talks the following day.