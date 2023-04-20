Menu Content

Pres. Office: Military Aid to Ukraine Dependent on Moscow's Actions

Written: 2023-04-20 12:17:50Updated: 2023-04-20 12:34:19

Pres. Office: Military Aid to Ukraine Dependent on Moscow's Actions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said that Seoul’s position on providing only humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine remains unchanged but is contingent on Russia’s actions.

A high-ranking official at the top office issued the position on Thursday in response to Russia’s warning against lethal aid to Ukraine following a Reuters report on Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol opened the door to such support should the country suffer a grave attack on civilians.

The official said that Seoul has no intention of changing its current humanitarian and economic aid policies for Ukraine, adding that talks on a revision could take place if deemed necessary.

The official said that although providing military support for a country in a conflict is not prohibited under domestic laws, Seoul has participated in global efforts to defend liberty in Ukraine exclusively with non-military aid in consideration of the relationship with Moscow.

Stressing that Yoon's remark implying the possible provision of military support during an interview with Reuters was a sensible and theoretical response, the official said Seoul's future plans will depend on Moscow's actions.
