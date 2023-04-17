Yoon to Embark on Weeklong State Visit to US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a seven-day state visit to the United States on the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden from April 24 to the 30.According to Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director at the National Security Office(NSO) on Thursday, the White House has notified Seoul that it is arranging an event between the two first couples next Tuesday evening in Washington, with a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial also that day.There will be a welcoming ceremony hosted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee at the White House Wednesday morning, preceding a bilateral summit. The day will conclude with a state dinner hosted by Biden.The deputy security adviser said the leaders are expected to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance this year and exchange views on its development going forward.On April 27, Yoon will address the U.S. Congress, looking back on the 70-year history of the alliance based on the common values of liberal democracy, law and order, and human rights, while also assessing the challenges ahead and putting forth a blueprint for the shared future.The president will then travel to Boston to attend a forum with scholars in the digital bio sector at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT). He will also give a policy speech at the Harvard Kennedy School, before departing to return home on April 29.