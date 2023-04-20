Pres. Office Official: No Change in Seoul's Aid-Only Policy on Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidential office in Seoul says its position on providing only humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine remains unchanged but is contingent on Russia’s actions. This came in response to Russia's criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent remarks, which suggested South Korea's possible provision of weapons to Ukraine.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity on Thursday, a ranking presidential office official noted that there is no change in Seoul's foreign policy, which has limited its assistance to Ukraine to humanitarian aid.While addressing the recent diplomatic friction with Moscow over Ukraine, the official then cautioned that South Korea's stance on the matter depends on Russia's future course of action.The comments came in the wake of Russia's responses to President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview with Reuters, during which he said that it may become difficult for Seoul to insist solely on humanitarian support in the event of a large-scale attack on civilians in Ukraine.Just several hours after the interview was released on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "starting arms deliveries will obliquely mean a certain stage of involvement in the current conflict."Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday added that a provision of arms to Ukraine will be considered an act of hostility.The South Korean presidential aide said that Russian officials are commenting on hypothetical situations.The official added that no clause in South Korean laws prohibits the government from providing military support for a third country in trouble, but Seoul has managed to balance the international effort to support Ukraine with South Korea-Russia relations.As Seoul joined international sanctions against Moscow last month following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia designated South Korea as an "unfriendly" nation.The issue of providing additional support to Ukraine is not on the official agenda for the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit next week, but the presidential official said that the topic could be brought up during the talks.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.