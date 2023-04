Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly expressed willingness to make a trip to South Korea in light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan last month.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Thursday, Kishida said it was his turn to visit South Korea during a dinner gathering with executives from regional newspapers Wednesday night, citing improved bilateral relations.The Japanese leader reportedly said he will cherish the two-way ties that are nearing a settlement on the issue of compensation for Japan's wartime forced labor and toward a path to normalization.Asked about the Group of Seven(G7) leaders' summit set to be held in Japan's Hiroshima in late May, Kishida said the conference will provide an opportunity to send a message on defending liberty through conformity.