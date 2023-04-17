Video Honoring Notable Korean War Heroes to Feature in Times Square

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced plans to screen a video honoring notable U.S. and South Korean veterans of the Korean War in New York's Times Square to coincide with President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit next week.The ministry announced that the 30-second video will be played on two electronic billboards run by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics 680 times a day from Thursday through May 3.The list of ten war heroes was jointly selected by the ministry and the South Korea−U.S. Combined Forces Command, which is marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.The individuals include Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the inaugural commander of the UN forces, Air Force Col. Dean Hess, who helped airlift around one-thousand war orphans to safety, Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. and Korean-American Army Col. Kim Young-oak.Two U.S. father-son pairs – Gen. James Van Fleet and his son, Air Force Capt. James Van Fleet Jr., as well as military chaplain William Earn Shaw and his son Navy Lt. William Hamilton Shaw – also made the list.The South Korean veterans include Gen. Paik Sun-yup, the commander of the First Division, Air Force Gen. Kim Doo-man, the armed service's first pilot to achieve 100 sorties, Army Col. Kim Dong-seok and Marine Corps Col. Park Jung-mo.The video says the freedom, prosperity and peace that the South Korean people enjoy today are all by virtue of sacrifices made by veterans from countries near and far, and adds that the country will forever remember their dedication and devotion.