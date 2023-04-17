Lawmaker Exchanges Expected during Yoon’s State Visit to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Active goodwill exchanges between lawmakers from South Korea and the United States are expected during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit next week that may culminate in the launch of a parliamentarians' alliance.According to the presidential office on Thursday, Yoon will be accompanied by four ruling People Power Party(PPP) representatives, including former floor leader Joo Ho-young.They are scheduled to attend Yoon's address to the U.S. Congress marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.An alliance between the two countries' lawmakers is reportedly on the agenda, and once concluded, will likely be larger in size than Korea’s existing parliamentary union with Japanese counterparts.An official at the top office told Yonhap News Agency that the potential alliance will involve regular exchanges between the National Assembly and Congress that are expected to help enhance close communication between the state leaders.