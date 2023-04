Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new ambassador to the United States, Cho Hyun-dong, presented his letter of credentials to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House.At the event, Biden called South Korea “a great country” and a key partner in efforts to promote peace, stability and prosperity not only in the Indo-Pacific but also in the world as a whole.The U.S. president also expressed anticipation on meeting President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will make a state visit to the U.S. next week.Cho, for his part, vowed to exert all efforts to make Yoon’s upcoming visit a success.Other than Cho, ambassadors from eleven other countries submitted their credentials to Biden during Wednesday’s ceremony, only the second to be held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the first to allow family members to be present.