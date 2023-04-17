Arrest Warrant Sought for Key Figure in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in a cash bribery scandal connected to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election. A Seoul court will begin deliberating on the request on Friday.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday requested a pre-trial detention warrant for Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, on charges of bribery and violation of the political party law.Wednesday marked the first time prosecutors sought an arrest warrant as part of their investigation into the cash bribery scandal surrounding the Democratic Party(DP).Kang is accused of distributing a total of 94 million won to a number of DP lawmakers between March to May in 2021 as part of efforts to support Song Young-gil’s ultimately successful run for party chair during the DP convention that year.The prosecution believes that Kang was a key figure in raising 80 million won out of the 94 million won, or roughly 71-thousand U.S. dollars.Kang is also accused of accepting three million won in kickbacks in September 2020 from a firm seeking to win supply contracts while serving as a standing auditor for the state water agency K-water. Kang tendered his resignation to the water agency shortly after prosecutors began their investigation.Prosecutors previously summoned Kang for two rounds of questioning and have also grilled former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun, who is suspected of instructing the distribution of the money to lawmakers and being involved in the cash transfer.Prosecutors plan to question former DP chief Song after wrapping up investigations into key figures, including DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man as well as Song’s assistant.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.