Ex-DP Chair to Discuss Plans on Sat. Related to Party's Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil has announced that he will reveal his plans concerning a bribery scandal engulfing the main opposition party during a press conference in Paris on Saturday.Speaking to South Korean reporters on Wednesday in front of the ESCP Business School in Paris, where he is a visiting research professor, Song responded to their questions about an early return home amid a scandal surrounding his former party chairmanship by saying merely that he will see them on Saturday.The press conference is expected to be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, local time, and last about 30 minutes including a question-and-answer after his speech.Song has been under mounting pressure from fellow party members to curtail his stay in Paris and comply with the prosecution’s probe of allegations that a number of DP lawmakers were bribed ahead of the party convention in May 2021 to secure Song’s victory in the party chair election.