S. Korea Detects N. Korea Soliciting Investment in Gaeseong Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has detected signs that North Korea is soliciting investment from Chinese businesses in the now-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex.A unification ministry official told reporters Thursday that efforts are under way with relevant institutions to assess intelligence that such overtures are being made to companies from third-party countries.The official also stressed that the joint industrial park is an asset of the South Korean government and businesses, making it clear that the government will pursue all possible measures, including legal avenues, against its unauthorized use.South Korea shut down the complex that was once a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation in February 2016 in response to the North's nuclear and long-range missile tests.Meanwhile, a high-level official from the presidential office also shared similar sentiments during a briefing earlier in the day, urging China and North Korea to look at the issue more carefully as it could be a violation of UN sanctions.