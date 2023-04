Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China does not allow any other country to meddle in a Taiwan Strait issue after President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced his opposition to Beijing's efforts to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin during a press briefing balked at Yoon's recent remarks on the Taiwan Strait conflict in an interview with Reuters.During the interview, regarding tensions over Taiwan, Yoon attributed such tensions to the attempts to change the status quo by force, adding that he, along with the international community, opposes such a change.Wang said that the Korean Peninsula issue and the Taiwan issue are completely different in nature and context, adding China hopes that South Korea will strictly adhere to the "One China" principle and carefully address the Taiwan issue.