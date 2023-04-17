Dense dust from China Forecast to Hit S. Korea Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust from China and Mongolia is expected to envelop South Korea on Friday.The National Institute of Environmental Research said on Thursday that a clouds of dust originating from northeastern provinces of China and eastern Mongolia is forecast to move into South Korea on Friday.The country will come under the influence of the dust storm on Friday, beginning with the eastern coastal areas.Yellow dust will likely send fine dust levels above 150 micrograms per cubic meter to be "very bad" in eastern parts of Gangwon Province, Busan, Ulsan and North Gyeongang Province. Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces and Jeju Island are expected to have "bad" fine dust levels.Billows of dust will likely continue to affect most parts of the nation until Saturday.People are advised to avoid outdoor activities and wear a mask when going outside.