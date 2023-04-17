S. Korea Criticizes China's Protest as Serious Diplomatic Discourtesy

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is a "grave lack of diplomatic etiquette" for China to say that it does not “allow” any other country to meddle in a Taiwan Strait issue in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks.The ministry issued its response in a press release immediately after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned against meddling in the Taiwan Strait issue.President Yoon recently said in an interview with Reuters that he opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force. Political experts said the remarks indicate his reproof of Beijing's efforts to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.Regarding Yoon's comments, Wang said on Thursday that resolving the Taiwan issue is China's business, stressing Taiwan is part of China.Seoul's foreign ministry stated that the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made unspeakable rhetoric about remarks by the head of state of another country, which happened to reference universal norms and values of opposing forcible changes.The ministry said that it cannot help but point out that the spokesperson's remarks brought to question China's national integrity.