Yoon Vows Full Support for Rechargeable Battery Industry

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged active support for the country's rechargeable battery industry to ensure it maintains a lead over international competitors.Yoon made the pledge on Thursday while presiding over a national strategy meeting at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, stressing that rechargeable batteries, along with semiconductors, form the core of the country's security and strategic assets.The president assessed that the country's rechargeable battery industry is the most competitive in the world, but that it faces formidable challenges.Highlighting the importance of keeping the lead in the industry, Yoon promised to provide full government backing so that businesses can maintain their lead for supremacy.Regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), Yoon underscored the need for public-private partnership to capitalize on the act, assessing that as a result of actively responding to the IRA guidance, Korean companies have secured an opportunity to solidify their position in the North American market.