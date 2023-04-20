China’s Ambassador Summoned over Beijing’s Criticism of Yoon’s Taiwan Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador on Thursday to protest Beijing's criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments on Taiwan.Seoul's foreign ministry said first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin called in Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming in the evening and strongly protested China's reaction to Yoon’s remarks in an interview that he opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force.The ministry said Chang addressed comments by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier in the day that Beijing would not allow others to meddle in the Taiwan issue, calling on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy while asserting that the issue is an internal matter.The vice minister reportedly called the remarks "rude" and a "serious diplomatic discourtesy,” while the ministry said it was an "unspeakable" response to Yoon's mention of the universal principle of opposing change by force.Chang reportedly called on China to make efforts to prevent the incident from causing an unnecessary hindrance to the development of bilateral relations.