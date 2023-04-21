‘US Takes Defense Commitment to S. Korea Very Seriously’

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House official said on Thursday that the United States takes its defense commitment to South Korea "very seriously" after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s intimation of possible weapons support for Ukraine was met with a threat from Russia.John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, issued the stance in a briefing as he responded to a question about former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestion that Moscow may react to such a move by supplying North Korea with advanced weapons.Regarding the remarks, Kirby said that the U.S. has a treaty alliance with South Korea and is grateful for the support Seoul has already provided to Ukraine of some 100 million dollars’-worth of humanitarian aid.The official also expressed gratitude for Seoul's public support of Ukraine, calling South Korea a "terrific ally and friend", noting that during Yoon’s upcoming state visit, he and U.S. President Joe Biden will talk about a range of challenges not just in the Indo-Pacific but across Europe and in Ukraine.Medvedev’s threat came after President Yoon said in a media interview that South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.