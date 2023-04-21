Yoon Calls for Active, Immediate Action to Address Climate Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on the international community to take more active and immediate steps to address the climate crisis.The president made the call on Thursday during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate(MEF) hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.In the virtual forum, Yoon reaffirmed South Korea's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent of 2018 levels by 2030.Yoon said that to reach the goal, the nation will increase the share of carbon-free energy sources such as hydrogen, and step up technological innovation, such as carbon capture, use and storage.The president also pledged to actively join global efforts to overcome the climate crisis by increasing the supply of pollution-free vehicles, transitioning to green shipping, sharing forest recovery experiences and expanding green official development assistance.Yoon's office said that the forum, with participation by the leaders of major economies including the U.S. Australia, Japan and the European Union, discussed ways to tackle the climate crisis, including each attendee’s greenhouse gas reduction goals.