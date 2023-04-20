US Underlines Defense Commitment to Seoul amid S. Korea-Russia Friction

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid the ongoing diplomatic friction between Seoul and Moscow over Ukraine, the White House's NSC strategic communications coordinator underlined that South Korea is a treaty ally of the U.S., and Washington takes that commitment seriously. This came as the NSC spokesman was asked to comment on Russia's threat of possible retaliation against South Korea in the event of arms deliveries to Ukraine.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Amid the ongoing diplomatic friction between Seoul and Moscow over Ukraine, Washington is stressing its defense commitment to South Korea.NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby revealed the position during a White House press briefing on Thursday.[Sound bite: NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby](Reporter: And one — Russia is now claiming — a spokesman said that it will provide weapons to North Korea and warned that South Korea would pay the price. How do you view Russia's threat of retaliation against South Korea?)"Yeah. Look, I’ve seen those comments. You know, I’ll let Mr. Peskov speak for himself and speak for Vladimir Putin and the — and the Kremlin here. I would just remind that we have a treaty alliance with South Korea. We take that commitment very, very seriously. And I’d leave it at that."During his recent interview with Reuters, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that it may become difficult for Seoul to insist solely on humanitarian support in the event of a large-scale attack on civilians in Ukraine.In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "starting arms deliveries will obliquely mean a certain stage of involvement in the current conflict."[Sound bite: NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby]"They’re a terrific ally, terrific friend. And as I think you know, we’re very excited to be welcoming President Yoon to Washington, D.C., next week for an official state visit, where I have absolutely no doubt that they will talk about a range of challenges, not just in the Indo-Pacific but across Europe and in Ukraine."During the interview earlier this week, President Yoon also made it clear that he is siding with the U.S. on the Taiwan issue, sparking another diplomatic row with Beijing.Kirby said Seoul and Washington will discuss challenges posed by China during the summit in Washington next week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.