Japanese Lawmakers Pay Respects at Controversial Yasukuni Shrine

A multi-partisan group of around 90 Japanese lawmakers on Friday paid their respects at the controversial Yasukuni shrine, which honors two-point-five million war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals.According to Japan's Kyodo News, the lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the right-wing Japan Innovation Party made the visit on the first day of the shrine’s annual spring rites.With the resumption of the group visit in December 2021 following a suspension due to COVID-19, lawmakers paid their respects together in April and in October last year.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has not visited the shrine since taking office in October 2021, is not expected to make a visit during the current ritual period, but did make an offering earlier under his official title.Neighboring countries, including South Korea and China, have long protested the paying of respects at Yasukuni as they consider the shrine a symbol of Japan's imperialist aggressions.