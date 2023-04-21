S. Korea Expresses Disappointment, Regret over Yasukuni Offering, Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed great disappointment and regret on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering and a group of Japanese lawmakers visited to pay their respects at the controversial Yasukuni shrine.The spokesperson at the foreign ministry released a statement critical of Tokyo for glorifying its past war of aggression as well as Japanese political leaders for paying respects at the shrine, which honors millions of war dead, including convicted Class-A war criminals.The ministry urged Japanese political leaders to face up to history and to demonstrate humble self-reflection and sincere regret through actions.Japanese media outlets reported earlier in the day that Kishida, who has not visited the shrine since taking office in October 2021, sent an offering to the shrine under his official title.A group of lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the right-wing Japan Innovation Party also paid their respects on a visit to the shrine during the ongoing spring festival.