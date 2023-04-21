USFK Chief Calls for Bigger Training Budget to Maintain Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) appealed for an increased training budget to maintain deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.In a written response to the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said that although efforts are under way to resume Seoul and Washington's combined live training, the budget is insufficient.Stating that live-fire training has been limited due to spatial restrictions, LaCamera said a further budget cut would undermine USFK's capabilities to conduct such exercises on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.The commander stressed that the current funding levels should be viewed as a "floor" rather than a "ceiling."Mentioning that North Korea appears prepared to conduct its seventh nuclear test, LaCamera emphasized that a lack of external pressure renders such a test a matter not of “if” but “when.”Referring to aggressive investments by China, Russia and North Korea in information warfare technology and operational practices, LaCamera expressed concern about USFK's competitiveness in intelligence capabilities.