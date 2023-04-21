Yoon Orders Military to Send Plane to Evacuate S. Koreans from Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Intensified fighting between rival military factions in the capital of Sudan that began last weekend has left at least 330 people dead. With 25 South Korean nationals reported in the country, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the deployment of military aircraft to bring them home safely.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Sound bite: Gunfire in Khartoum (Apr. 20 & 21 / Al Arabiya TV)]Clashes have continued to terrorize people in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum after members of the Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began fighting last Saturday.With the fighting showing no signs of abating, people have begun to risk their lives in seeking refuge.[Sound bite: al-Nour Abdallah, a bus passenger leaving Khartoum (Arabic-English)]“The situation is really bad, this is not right, not good. The citizens are totally taking advantage of each other… I'm only praying for safety and that God ends the bloodshed, we are praying to God for them to reach an agreement (Sudan’s two top generals) and that God ends the bloodshed of all Muslims."Gas stations in the city are seeing endless lines while trucks and bus terminals are swarming with people trying to get out of the city, with many opting to abandon their homes as they run out of food, water or access to power, braving the crossfire in the streets.The UN estimates that between ten-thousand and 20-thousand people have crossed the border to evacuate.Many countries are mulling ways to get their nationals out of Sudan, but guaranteeing the safety of overland routes remains a serious challenge.The UN has repeatedly urged fighting parties to observe a ceasefire.[Sound bite: UN Secretary-General António Guterres (English)]“There was a strong consensus on condemning the ongoing fighting in Sudan and calling for a cessation of hostilities. As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies. This must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.”The World Health Organization estimates that the fighting has left at least 413 people dead and some 35-hundred wounded.In Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday ordered the deployment of military transport aircraft to repatriate a reported 25 South Korean nationals in Sudan.The president called for various measures while highlighting the safety of citizens overseas following a briefing on the conflict in the Sudanese capital.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.