China’s FM: Those Who Play with Fire over Taiwan Will Burn to Death

Photo : YONHAP News

China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, has warned that those who play with fire over Taiwan are certain to burn to death.According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin made the remark on Friday during a forum hosted by the ministry as he stressed that Taiwan is key to China’s main interests in an apparent rebuke of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s earlier comments on the issue.The minister used the same expression that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had as he conveyed his dissatisfaction with a visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last August, warning President Joe Biden about “playing with fire” in a phone call the month before her visit.Qin went on to criticize claims that China is seeking to change the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force and is challenging the global order.Though Qin did not mention Yoon by name in his comments, they appeared to be a check on remarks by the South Korean president in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that he is opposed to Beijing's efforts to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.Qin’s comments were also perceived to be a warning to Seoul and Washington ahead of discussions on the Taiwan issue set to be included in the South Korea-U.S. summit which will be held in Washington next Wednesday.