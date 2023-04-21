Terraform Labs CEO Kwon Indicted in Montenegro

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in Montenegro have reportedly indicted Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong on passport forgery charges.According to a report in local newspaper Pobjeda on Thursday, the fugitive CEO widely known as Do Kwon and a close confidant surnamed Han have been referred to trial for allegedly forging official documents, with the prosecution also requesting that their detainment be extended.Kwon was arrested on March 23 at the airport in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, while attempting to board a flight to Dubai with a fake passport after being on the run for eleven months following massive investor losses of nearly 40 billion U.S. dollars worldwide caused by his cryptocurrency firm.With the indictment, his extradition to any other country will likely be delayed.Under Montenegrin law, convictions for forging official documents carry a sentence with a minimum three months to a maximum five years in prison while a six-month jail term is considered the standard.