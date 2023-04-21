Menu Content

S. Korea, UK, Japanese Lawmakers to Seek to Provide N. Koreans with Internet Access

Written: 2023-04-21 15:03:03Updated: 2023-04-21 15:33:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from South Korea, Britain and Japan have agreed to seek ways to directly provide internet access to North Korea’s general population.

The International Parliamentarians' Coalition for Asian Human Rights said on Thursday that it reached the agreement with the British parliament's All-Parliamentary Group on North Korea, which was included in a joint statement issued at the 19th general meeting of the International Parliamentarians' Coalition for North Korean Refugees and Human Rights in London.

In the statement, the legislators said that the continued denial of internet access by the regime should compel the international community to seek ways to provide access to the North's people and create a global fund for the provision of internet services in the reclusive state.

The statement also called on the international community, including South Korea, Britain, the U.S. and Japan, to establish common international norms and regulations on responding to the North’s cyberattacks, and to form a consultative body to deter and prevent them.

Internet in the North is restricted by Pyongyang, with a local intranet called “Kwangmyong” providing access to state-approved materials, including news sources such as the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, the Rodong Sinmun.
