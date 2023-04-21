Chinese FM:

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang says those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned.The harsh rhetoric came during Qin's speech for the opening of an economic forum on Friday in Shanghai.[Sound bite: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (Mandarin-English)]"The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s interests, and there will be no vagueness at all in our response to anyone who attempts to distort the ‘One China’ principle; we will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned to death.”This came shortly in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview with Reuters, during which he expressed his opposition to "attempts to change the status quo by force" in reference to the Taiwan issue.While summarizing Yoon's remarks without specifying his name, Qin said that "such logic is absurd, and the consequences dangerous."