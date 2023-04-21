S. Koreans Set for Evacuation from Sudan by Military Plane amid Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will dispatch a military transport aircraft and troops to Sudan to evacuate South Korean nationals from the war-torn country.The defense ministry on Friday announced the decision to send a C-130J transport aircraft as well as some 50 military personnel including security and medical staff amid intensifying fighting between rival forces in the African nation.The ministry said the airport in the capital of Khartoum is closed due to the continuing conflict and the aircraft and troops will therefore be on standby at a U.S. military base in nearby Djibouti to closely monitor the situation and provide priority support for the evacuation.One military official said it is expected that the plane will take about 24 hours to reach Sudan.Earlier in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered swift measures be taken to protect South Koreans in the country, including the dispatch of military aircraft.Fighting broke out last Saturday between the military and paramilitary forces with a reported 413 lives claimed as of Friday. Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday the 25 South Koreans in the country are believed to be safe.