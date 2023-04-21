Police Chief Asks Cooperation from China on Spiked Drink Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The national police commissioner has sent a letter to Chinese authorities asking for cooperation to arrest the masterminds behind a blackmail scheme involving the distribution of drug-laced beverages to students in Seoul’s Gangnam area.According to the National Police Agency on Friday, in the letter, Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun shared leads on the case and requested swift assistance from China's Ministry of Public Security, which agreed.Police believe that a South Korean national, the mastermind of the crime, and a Chinese national who took orders and mailed related supplies such as boxes and empty bottles to South Korea are both currently in China and are trying to locate their exact whereabouts.The commissioner held a senior-level meeting on Friday morning and ordered active cooperation with the Chinese side to quickly apprehend the suspects, with the potential dispatch of a working-level team on the table.Earlier this week, the police also requested the issuance of an Interpol purple notice, which enables information sharing to prevent similar crimes across borders.One police official vowed to continue joint efforts on various fronts to repatriate the suspects to South Korea.