Gov't to Purchase Rental Homes Affected by Fraud Scams

Photo : YONHAP News

The government may buy up to 35-thousand homes this year to secure housing for real estate fraud victims involving the lump-sum “jeonse” rental deposit scheme.Following jeonse scams popping up across the nation leading to several suicides deaths of victims, the government will take extraordinary measures and have the Korea Land and Housing Corporation purchase the affected homes, in which case the victims will not be evicted and will be given reprieve to live in their homes.Land minister Won Hee-ryong on Friday held an emergency meeting at the corporation's headquarters in Seoul and discussed the purchase plan.He said, given the urgency of the case, the affected homes will be given priority in the public sector purchase of rental units scheduled for this year at a total capacity of 35-thousand.Meanwhile, major banks are also offering to provide financing and legal consultation for rental fraud victims. According to industry sources on Friday, KB, Shinhan and Hana Bank will offer related loans at a discounted interest rate or no interest at all for one to two years.