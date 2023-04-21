China Protests Seoul's Summon of its Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

China has raised objection with South Korea's summon of its ambassador to protest Beijing's criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments on Taiwan.In a regular briefing Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China has sternly proposed talks to South Korea both in Beijing and Seoul regarding the erroneous remarks made on the Taiwan issue.China customarily uses such expression of "sternly proposing talks" when it files a protest on a certain matter through diplomatic channels.On Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming to strongly protest China's reaction to Yoon’s remarks in an interview with Reuters saying that he opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force in reference to the Taiwan issue.Following the interview, Beijing said it would not allow others to meddle in the Taiwan issue, calling on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy while asserting the issue is an internal matter.South Korea called such remarks "rude" and a "grave lack of diplomatic etiquette."