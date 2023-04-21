KIET: N. Korea Likely to Expand Trade with China amid Supply Shortages

Photo : YONHAP News

A researcher at a state-run South Korean think tank believes that North Korea will ease its pandemic induced border closure to address the shortage of industrial materials.Kim Soo-jeong at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade offered this analysis during a presentation at an academic forum on Friday.Kim said the shortage of intermediate and capital goods must have worsened in North Korea with decreased imports from China amid the pandemic and global sanctions, and argued that it would be impossible to maintain closed borders any longer.Kim projected that Pyongyang will seek to expand imports from China, especially industrial items that are not subject to sanctions, and stressed the importance of reviving North Korea-China trade.Bilateral trade that plummeted in early 2020 has been gradually recovering since the resumption of rail operation between Dandong and Sinuiju last year. Food such as rice and flour likely account for most shipments going into the North this year.