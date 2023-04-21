S. Korea Attends Conference of NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs attended a conference between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and Indo-Pacific partners held in Vilnius, Lithuania.The foreign ministry said Park Yong-min took part as a panelist in a Friday session held on the topic of security in the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific region.In the meeting, Park said that South Korea has developed cooperative ties withNATO over the years and hopes to continue to strengthen substantive cooperation against new security threats. He also emphasized that North Korea's missile provocations and nuclear development is a global issue that requires a joint response.The conference was attended by NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoană, U.S. State Department China coordinator Rick Waters and the European Union's special envoy on the Indo-Pacific Richard Tibbels, among others.Under the title, "NATO and the Indo-Pacific: Forging Deeper Partnerships," the conference was part of a series of conversations organized by the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Marshall Fund of the United States in the lead-up to the NATO Summit in Vilnius slated for July.