Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant for Key Suspect in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has dismissed a warrant request to arrest a key suspect in a bribery scandal linked to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Court late Friday rejected the prosecution's request regarding Kang Rae-gu, head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, who faces charges of bribery and violating the Political Parties Act.The court said that, based on submitted materials, it is difficult to conclude that the suspect tried to destroy evidence or persuade others to do the same or give false testimony.It also said that detaining the suspect at this time would excessively limit his right to defense.Kang is accused of colluding with other party officials to distribute 94 million won in illicit political funds to help ensure Song Young-gil's victory in the 2021 leadership vote.While serving as a standing auditor for the state water agency K-water, Kang is suspected of receiving bribes of three million won in September 2020 from a firm seeking to win supply contracts from the water corporation.Following the court’s decision, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it is difficult to understand the dismissal as the suspect who played a leading role in the entire cash envelope distribution process denies most of the allegations and there has been clear signs of potential evidence tampering among accomplices.