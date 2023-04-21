US Says Will Coordinate with Allies, Partners on Taiwan Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

​The U.S. State Department said it will continue to coordinate with friends and allies across the Indo-Pacific to preserve peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.In a Friday press briefing, the department's principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made this remark when asked about China's criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments on Taiwan.Patel said the U.S. will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues consistent with the wishes and the interests of the people of Taiwan. He said the U.S. will broach the matter together with its important allies and partners, including South Korea, in order to advance shared values of security and prosperity, including preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.The spokesperson also urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue.Patel was also asked about the issue of Pyongyang trying to attract Chinese investment at the Gaesong Industrial Complex, assets of which belong to Seoul and South Korean companies, and whether the U.S. sees this as a violation of UN Security Council resolution.The spokesman said that certainly any country engaging with North Korea and helping the provision of the growth of its ballistic missile or weapons of mass destruction program would be in clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.President Yoon, in an interview with Reuters, said he opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force in the Taiwan Strait, which drew an angry response from Beijing.