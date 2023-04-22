Sudan’s Paramilitary Forces to Partially Open All Airports

Photo : YONHAP News

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced it is ready to partially open all of the country's airports to air traffic to enable other countries to evacuate their nationals, according to Reuters on Friday.In a statement, the RSF said they affirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to safely leave the country. Still, the wire service noted it is unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports.Battling factions agreed to a three-day ceasefire on Friday evening to mark the end of Ramadan as countries around the world scramble to evacuate their citizens out of the war-torn African nation.South Korea on Friday also dispatched a military transport aircraft and troops. They will be on standby at a U.S. military base in neighboring country Djibouti to monitor the situation and support the evacuation.Fighting broke out in Sudan last Saturday between the regular Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF with a reported over 400 lives claimed. Seoul's foreign ministry earlier said that 25 South Koreans in the country are believed to be safe.