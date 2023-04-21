Menu Content

US Jury Orders Samsung to Pay $303 Mln in Patent Lawsuit

Written: 2023-04-22 12:30:54Updated: 2023-04-22 13:40:29

US Jury Orders Samsung to Pay $303 Mln in Patent Lawsuit

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. federal jury has deemed that Samsung Electronics should pay more than 303 million dollars to computer-memory company Netlist in a patent infringement suit related to improvements in data processing.

According to Reuters, the jury in Marshall, Texas determined after a six-day trial that Samsung's "memory modules" for high-performance computing willfully infringed five patents held by Netlist.

The Irvine-based company sued Samsung in 2021, alleging the South Korean giant’s memory products used in cloud-computing servers and other data-intensive technology infringe its patents. 

A Netlist attorney told the jury that Samsung took its patented module technology after the companies had collaborated on another project, according to a court transcript.

Netlist asked the jury for 404 million dollars in damages.

Samsung argued the patents were invalid and that its technology worked in a different way than Netlist's inventions.

Reuters added that Netlist’s stocks jumped 21 percent following the verdict on Friday afternoon.
