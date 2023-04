Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the deployment of the Korean Navy's Cheonghae Unit to waters near Sudan.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Saturday that the President gave the order at a National Security office meeting held earlier that morning, after conferring on ways to secure the safety of Korean nationals in conflict-ridden Sudan.The anti-piracy unit will be dispatched from Oman's Port of Salalah.A total of 26 Korean nationals, including embassy officials, are believed to be in Sudan.