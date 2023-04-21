BTS Suga's Solo Album Sets First-Day Sales Record

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Suga has set a record for the biggest first-day sales for a K-pop solo artist with his official solo debut album "D-Day."According to album sales tracker Hanteo Chart, the album, released under Suga's solo stage name of Agust D, sold more than one million 72-thousand copies on the day it dropped on Friday.He inched ahead of the previous record set by fellow BTS member Jimin, whose first solo album "Face" racked up Day-One sales of one million 21-thousand copies last month.The album marks Suga's first solo project in three years and the final installment of his Agust D trilogy that began in 2016.The album contains ten songs including the title track "Haegeum" and the pre-released "People Pt. 2" featuring singer-songwriter IU.The tracklist also includes "Huh?!" featuring fellow bandmate J-Hope, and "Snooze," a collaboration with Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto who passed away last month.Suga wrote, performed and produced all the songs on the album, further flexing his talent as a singer, songwriter and producer.According to the group's agency Big Hit Music, "Haegeum" topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 86 countries including Britain, Germany and France as of 9 a.m. Saturday and its music video has surpassed eleven million views on YouTube.The album has also topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 67 countries including the U.S., Canada and Australia.