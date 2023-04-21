Gas, Diesel Prices Rise Further This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Both gasoline and diesel prices rose this week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide rose 28-point-seven won to one-thousand-659-point-eight won per liter between April 16 and 20, marking an increase for the third week.During the same period, the price of diesel gained 12 won to reach one-thousand-546-point-three won per liter, marking the second week of rise off of a 20 week-run slide.Meanwhile, international oil prices fell this week amid increased inventory in the U.S., the Group of Seven's decision to maintain a price cap on Russian oil, and prospects of continued interest rate hikes in major economies.The Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, fell a dollar-70 cents to 84 dollars a barrel this week.An official at the Korea Petroleum Association said the upward trend in gas and diesel prices will likely slow next week with sharper drops possible in two weeks time when they start to reflect declines worldwide.