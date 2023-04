Photo : YONHAP News

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with high yellow dust levels in most regions.Most parts of the country excluding Seoul, Incheon and northern Gyeonggi province will see “bad” or “very bad” fine dust levels.Many parts of Gangwon province are under a fine dust alert as of Saturday afternoon with the average levels of Sokcho, Yangyang and Goseong exceeding 219 micrograms per cubic meter.The alert follows weather forecasts of "very bad" fine dust levels exceeding a daily average of 150 micrograms per cubic meter.Most regions will see cloudy skies into Sunday as fine dust density somewhat dissipates.Central inland areas and southern regions will continue to see “bad” fine dust levels on Sunday.