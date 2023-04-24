28 S. Koreans Gather at Embassy Awaiting Evacuation from War-Torn Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

All 28 South Korean nationals in Sudan have reportedly gathered at the South Korean Embassy in Khartoum, awaiting evacuation amid ongoing clashes between forces loyal to the state army chief and a rival paramilitary faction.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Saturday, South Korean Ambassador Namgung Hwan said that all 28 people are in a safe environment and that they are hoping to evacuate the war-torn nation on Sunday.While no route of evacuation has been finalized, the ambassador said that boarding the South Korean Air Force's military transport plane that landed at a United States air base in the neighboring country of Djibouti earlier in the day would be the most likely option.He, however, did not rule out boarding a vessel from the eastern city of Port Sudan, which is over 800 kilometers northeast from the capital Khartoum, after Seoul decided to deploy its anti-piracy Cheonghae naval unit to the region from the Port of Salalah in Oman.