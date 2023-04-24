Ex-DP Chief to Defect from Party amid Illicit Political Fund Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said he will step down from all party posts and defect to take responsibility for alleged exchanges of illicit political funds ahead of the 2021 party convention, where he was elected party chief.Song, who is currently in Paris, held a press conference on Saturday where he said he plans to return to South Korea as soon as possible and cooperate with the prosecution as a non-political civilian should they summon him for questioning.Despite denying that he had been aware of the illicit funds, Song nonetheless apologized to the public and party members, pledging to breakthrough the speculations and controversies that are plaguing his supporters in the leadership race.Asked about calls for his retirement from politics, Song said he had never considered politics as an occupation or way of living but as his calling to achieve inter-Korean reconciliation and peaceful unification.This is the first time Song has publicly spoken about his position on the mounting allegations. Last week, representatives from the opposition party agreed that the former chair should immediately return to resolve the crisis.Song is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport Monday afternoon.