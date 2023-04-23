Menu Content

Rival Parties React Differently to Ex-DP Chief's Defection amid Illegal Fund Allegations

Written: 2023-04-23 12:58:27Updated: 2023-04-23 13:09:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties reacted differently to former main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Song Young-gil's announced defection amid allegations of illicit political funds ahead of the 2021 party convention.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Sunday accused Song of only having an interest in avoiding the situation rather than clarifying the allegations, referring to his denial of being aware of the funds.

Calling his planned defection a deceit, the PPP urged the prosecution to track down the main culprits, accomplices and masterminds following Song's return from France.

The DP, for its part, said it respects Song's decision, saying his cooperation with the prosecution is expected to help investigators get to the bottom of the allegations without political consideration.

The opposition said it has yet to review the possibility of conducting its own investigation.
